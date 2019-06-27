A book, “Principles of Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria” will be launched today at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos. The author, Steve Okonkwo, said the book is a product of painstaking research.

He told Daily Sun: “It comes handy for Pharmacy students and practicing pharmacists. It will take pharmacy practice in Nigeria to a completely new level.” Experts agree the book is a valuable manual for quality practice and study of the profession.

Okonkwo is both pharmacist and lawyer and has won laurels in the course of practice and service to humanity. He is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of Al-Tinez Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

He hails from Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. He was a pupil pharmacist at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, in 1991. He was also at the NNPC Medical Clinic, Benin City, in 1993, as part of his NYSC programme.

He is a Fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists and Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.