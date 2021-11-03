The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has said its candidate, Obiorah Okonkwo, has capacity to win the November 6 poll.

The national chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, who stated this in a statement, said it is not true that the ZLP is merging with another party for the governorship poll.

Nwanyanwu noted that the exit of former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko from the ZLP, has not in any way affected the preparations of the party in the poll.

He urged the people of Anambra to vote massively for the ZLP candidate in this weekend’s election.

“I want to say categorically and clearly too that the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP has not merged with any other political party in Nigeria.

I am appealing to my members and telling them that they should ignore such false, hate speech from the people who are not comfortable with the strides we are making.

“They think, particularly in Anambra State that they will get some milage in the Saturday November 6 election. For those in Anambra State, we ZLP still have our candidate intact. Go and vote, don’t listen to rumours; there is no iota of truth in the information.”

“A lot of people have expressed concern and some have carried rumours as in Anambra State that due to the exit of His Excellency, Olusegun Mimiko from our party to PDP, that the entire party has joined PDP; that is the biggest lie from the pit of hell,” Nwanyanwu stated.

