The management of Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday, refuted rumours making the round that its Board of Directors has approved the conduct of a probe of its immediate past managing director and chief executive, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo.

In a press statement signed by Mr Henry Ndilor, of the corporate communications department, said that Mr. Okonkwo, served the bank meritoriously as managing director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020, leading his team to achieve impressive results for the bank over the period.

“Our attention has been drawn to the false information posted on some online platforms alleging that the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has approved a probe of our former Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo”.

The bank described story as an entirely false, malicious concoction which should be discountenanced inall material particular, adding that the Board of Directors continues to hold Mr. Okonkwo in high esteem for his outstanding contribution to the growth of the bank, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

