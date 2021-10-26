From Aloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has disclosed plans to recruit about 20 graduates from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for internship in his United Nigeria Airline.

He also revealed that he would be taking scholars from the university to Russia for exchange programmes and that already, a deal had been sealed between him and the university management.

The governorship hopeful spoke during a town hall meeting with the members of staff and students of the university on the state of the polity held at the university auditorium.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“I am already sponsoring research in this university. I do not only sponsor research; in the next few days I will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with this university with my airline company.

“I will be taking from 10 to 20 engineers from the mechanical department on an internship. We will be introducing them to the aviation industry. It is a formal MoU. It has been negotiated and my company will come and sign it.

“We have already negotiated an MoU; ASUU president is in the know; I will also be sending scholars from this university to Russia on exchange programmes. It has already been discussed.

“On agriculture, it might also interest you to know that I am already working with the Agric Science Department. We are already signing a paper on how I will intervene in the research that they are making to provide animal stock feed.

“It has been presented to me and I am already working with them on that. Let me assure you that we have not started this collaboration because I am running for governorship. It is because of my genuine interest in things of this nature.

“If it pleases God that I will win, I will use the government office to make it even bigger and stronger. But even if I do not win, none of these things that we have embarked on will stop because I have the individual capacity to continue with it. So, it’s not on the basis of governorship”, Okonkwo told the UNIZIK community.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .