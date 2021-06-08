Frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra governorship race, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday in Awka, promised to massively fund technological research and development in all tertiary institutions in the state.

Okonkwo stated this when he addressed staff and students of the Faculty of Engineering, Nnamdi Azikiwe University during the maiden lecture of the faculty titled ‘Role of engineering in sustainable agriculture.’

Okonkwo said the way into Anambra’s future was through technological advancement

He argued that such advancement can, however, only be possible through massive funding of research and development, which he promised to do when elected to govern the state.

He said as governor, he will also attract direct foreign investments into the education sector and create the necessary liaison for institutions of higher learning in the state to partner with their counterparts in Europe, America and Asia for the qualitative development of human resources.

Okonkwo, who was chairman of the event, said there are great prospects for the future of the state adding that his mission into politics was basically to change the narrative on Anambra and create the opportunity for the people to achieve their full potentials.

He noted that though Anambra State was disadvantaged in land area,to pursue large scale farm holdings, it was still possible to transform agriculture in the state using technology.

“Look at ranching for instance, the question of open grazing of animals and its attendant problem of herders/farmers clashes, which has cost this country a lot in both human and material resources, is one that could be resolved with ranching. Ranching comes with the deployment of the right technology that would help find solutions to the right kind of grass which is also technologically improved upon to be of more nutritious value to animals.”