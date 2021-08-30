From Christian Agadibe, Obinna Odogwu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Braide Damiete

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has promised to produce 1,000 millionaires in the state if elected governor.

Publicity Secretary of the ZLP Campaign Council, Afam Dozie Ofomata, in a statement, said Okonkwo has perfected a template that would enable his administration, when elected, to produce new millionaires every year.

“This is part of the Graduates/Apprenticeship Empowerment Initiative scheduled to be implemented by the Dr. Obiora Okonkwo-led ZLP administration immediately he is elected governor in November.

“With prudently managed resources of Anambra State, the scheme will draw from a dedicated N1bn from the state annual budget, (representing 0.7% of 2021 N143 billion Anambra budget), which is hitherto, hidden, unaccounted for and wasted by the current administration.

“The scheme is targeted at raising three millionaires each from the 326 wards and additional 21 from the 21 local governments area and one representing the state.

“It is designed to support registered young Anambra graduates as well as those who are engaged in, or have completed their apprenticeship under masters in productive sectors, registered with the scheme.

“Beneficiaries under the scheme, will be supported with interest-free but intensely monitored facilities in addition to growth incentives and support which include government referrals and guarantees for higher financial windows for expanded participation in gainful offshore and onshore businesses.

“This is in addition to government guaranteed incentives to business owners to assimilate more apprentices in various productive sectors as well as enhanced bursary and scholarship schemes for Anambra students in tertiary institutions.

“Under the timelines of the scheme, Dr. Okonkwo is expected to announce the first batch of the 1000 millionaires in his 100 days in office, when elected.

“In order to meet the timeline, eligible graduates, apprentices and business masters in Anambra would be invited for registration at designated Entrepreneurship/Apprenticeship Empowerment Initiative offices for proper profiling and documentation.

“The ZLP assures that under an Okonkwo-led administration, openings through which billions of naira belonging to Anambra are frittered out under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) would all be plugged so that such funds, which are now being looted by APGA leaders and their cronies, would be directly channeled towards empowering Ndi Anambra in the various productive endeavours.

“The ZLP therefore urges Ndi Anambra not to relent in their determination to take back their state under the ZLP coalition platform by coming out enmasse to vote for Dr. Okonkwo and the ZLP in the November 6 election”, the statement read.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.