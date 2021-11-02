Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has promised to turn Anambra State into a health tourism destination if he wins next Saturday’s election.

Okonkwo said that already, Igbo doctors in the United States of America have promised to set up three tertiary hospitals in the state if he wins the governorship poll.

“We have a plan to turn Anambra State into a health tourism destination. When I say tourism, it’s what you see in India. I am in touch with a good number of our medical doctors, not only from Anambra but Igbo land, who knew what their colleagues in the US did in India before it became a health tourism destination.

“These doctors are in the ages of 60s, late 50s going into 70s and they have reached the peak of their career in the United states; owning up to six clinics.

“And then, they have their children running their clinics. They’re making a lot of money. They want to come home. They don’t want to die without making their own input to improve our public health system.

“They have told me that if God will make me the governor of Anambra State, they are coming to set up three tertiary health institutions in the three senatorial zones of the state with their own resources.

“And then the income that will be generated there will be used to finance free medical care in the primary healthcare system. So, we know what we are doing and we know how we will get there.

“I also have a group of friends who have made a proposal to set up ambulance services; that is, emergency healthcare services with their own resources”, he said.

