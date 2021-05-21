Chairman Wine and Beverages Importers Association of Nigeria [WBIAN] Chief Jude Okonkwo has advocated for the reduction of charges on containers at the port.

Okonkwo asserted this recently in Lagos at his office. He affirmed that importers are faced with a lot of challenges in clearing their goods at the port. He said ‘Way back, we use to clear container with N3000 but presently couples with the fact that importers are now allowed to send N10, 000 monthly for a transaction of USD1000. Which implies it will take three months to complete your payment before your goods will be shipped to Lagos.

He reiterated that it’s not healthy for business and charge government to re – appraise this policy so that business can pick up after COVID-19 pandemic’

‘How do we survive in this kind of environment? Government should respond to our agitation ‘because businesses are folding up’ he noted.