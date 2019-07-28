Magnus Eze, Enugu
Top businessman and po- litical economist, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, is seeking the rejig of the civil service across board for effective service delivery.
Okonkwo said that a tweak of the system would invariably bring government closer to the people and at the same time renew public confidence in government systems and processes.
Delivering a lecture titled
“Leadership and service in the Nigerian democratic system,” at the 2019 retreat of the Southeast zone of heads of Federal Establishments and Parastatals Forum held at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, Anambra State, Friday night, Dr. Okonkwo called for a changed attitude towards service delivery in the country.
In the lecture delivered on his behalf by Chizoba Nnagbuoh, a lawyer, Dr. Okonkwo reminded the civil servants that for service to be qualitatively delivered, such services must come with respect for the customer’s intelligence, time and pocket adding that common courtesies and living up to professional standards which include competence, ethics, professional demeanor and appearance, are necessary.
“In Nigeria, to achieve a good service delivery system, government created SERVICOM, which assignment was to simply ensure that consumers of services offered by government through civil and public servants, get their money’s worth. This became necessary because consumer feedback on service delivery was negative. Let us there- fore look at ourselves again. Let us take an introspective look at ourselves and situate ourselves and our roles in the growth of service culture in Nigeria”, he stated.
Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, chaired the event, which attracted other dignitaries, especially the top echelon of federal establishments and institutions in the zone.
