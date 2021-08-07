“The right to defend yourself is inherent. The government owes the youth the duty to inspire them, provide conducive environment for them, providing security, education, loving and connecting with them.

“But when those things are not there, do not let your destiny to be destroyed. Encourage yourself.

“It is an abnormality for the minority to be governing the majority. Meaning that the youth have the power to take over the leadership of this country.

“They simply need to mobilize themselves and use their majority. Government is about the majority. They should fight to remove every obstacle to their emergence. It could be political obstacle.

“If you are not too old to run you should not be too old to vote. Power is not given, it is taken. So, every youth should take it. They should fight. They should remove the age limit. If the people want an eighteen year old to govern them so be it.

“If you are eighteen when you vote, you should be eighteen to govern. The inspiration of the youth starts from birth.

“The parents have a lot of things to do. When you build your children in love you build confidence. Then you have the religious and education leaders, they should encourage the youth.”

Tonto, on the other hand, advised them not to see the social media as a climate for competition which gives room for insecurity, but that they should positively use it to develop themselves.

According to her, business brands opt more for social media influencers and comedians to promote their products because of their large followers.

She disclosed that while people were lamenting during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, she smiled to the bank because of the businesses she did.

Publisher of the magazine, Vivian Lam, who ruled out the possibility of a female president in 2023, appealed to citizens to allot the vice presidential position to a woman.

While speaking on the 5th celebration, she promised to churn out quality contents in her magazine, adding that she would not be discouraged by the harsh economic climate.

She said: “As a woman, I feel we should try to get involved even when the government is not involving us. In Nigeria, gender balance is rare.

“We should get involved in politics even when it is not convenient. I do not envisage a female president in 2023. Let me not lie or deceive myself. But we should try even if it is the vice presidential position.”

“There is no war that can consume everybody. Why not chose to be part of the people that would survive in spite of the inactivity of the government.