From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nollywood actors, Kenneth Okonkwo and King Tonto Dikeh, have charged the youth to participate actively in order to change the negative narrative of the country.
While Okonkwo implored them to remain resilient and committed to their dreams despite the vicissitudes of life caused by bad governance, Tonto charged them to take advantage of the social media, to develop sellable content that would end them legitimate money.
They spoke at the 5th anniversary celebration of Vivianlam Glamour Magazine, recently in Abuja, which had the theme: ‘Inspiring the Nigerian Youth for Today’s Challenges.’
Other speakers included former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Youth and Students’ Affairs, Jude Imagwe, ace broadcasters, Osasu Igbinedion, Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, a motivational speaker, Linus Okorie and a philanthropist, Ibrahim Garba Wala.
According to Okonkwo, “We really have challenges. It is tough for the average youth to be inspired. So we are saying that you as a youth, the journey to inspire you starts within you. You have to inspire yourself.
“When every other thing is lacking do not succumb to the blackmail as if there is nothing you can do about it.
“There is no war that can consume everybody. Why not chose to be part of the people that would survive in spite of the inactivity of the government.
“The right to defend yourself is inherent. The government owes the youth the duty to inspire them, provide conducive environment for them, providing security, education, loving and connecting with them.
“But when those things are not there, do not let your destiny to be destroyed. Encourage yourself.
“It is an abnormality for the minority to be governing the majority. Meaning that the youth have the power to take over the leadership of this country.
“They simply need to mobilize themselves and use their majority. Government is about the majority. They should fight to remove every obstacle to their emergence. It could be political obstacle.
“If you are not too old to run you should not be too old to vote. Power is not given, it is taken. So, every youth should take it. They should fight. They should remove the age limit. If the people want an eighteen year old to govern them so be it.
“If you are eighteen when you vote, you should be eighteen to govern. The inspiration of the youth starts from birth.
“The parents have a lot of things to do. When you build your children in love you build confidence. Then you have the religious and education leaders, they should encourage the youth.”
Tonto, on the other hand, advised them not to see the social media as a climate for competition which gives room for insecurity, but that they should positively use it to develop themselves.
According to her, business brands opt more for social media influencers and comedians to promote their products because of their large followers.
She disclosed that while people were lamenting during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, she smiled to the bank because of the businesses she did.
Publisher of the magazine, Vivian Lam, who ruled out the possibility of a female president in 2023, appealed to citizens to allot the vice presidential position to a woman.
While speaking on the 5th celebration, she promised to churn out quality contents in her magazine, adding that she would not be discouraged by the harsh economic climate.
She said: “As a woman, I feel we should try to get involved even when the government is not involving us. In Nigeria, gender balance is rare.
“We should get involved in politics even when it is not convenient. I do not envisage a female president in 2023. Let me not lie or deceive myself. But we should try even if it is the vice presidential position.”
