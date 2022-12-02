Award winning gospel artiste and TWC Records signee, Peterson Okopi, has dropped a new single, Nara Ekele, an Igbo remix of his hit song, Osuba.

TWC Records’ A&R/Media Manager, Amachree Ikijana explained that due to the huge success of Osuba, different covers in different languages have been created by different people, prompting Okopi to release a remix of the song in Igbo.

According to him, Peterson Okopi teamed up with one of Africa’s celebrated female gospel artistes, Chioma Jesus on Nara Ekele, a soulful tune that extols the name and power of God. In the song, both Okopi and Chioma took turns to eulogize God for the many ways He has demonstrated his greatness to mankind.

“The song would surely be a blessing and source of inspiration to as many that are downcast due to the numerous challenges bedeviling the nation,” Amachree said.