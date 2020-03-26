There was excitement at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State recently, as staff and students of the institution celebrated the institution’s first female rector, Dr Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo.

It was gathered that since she assumed office last year, Dr Nwafulugo, an engineer had been working hard to turn the polytechnic into a leading tertiary institution in the country.

Nwafulugo was appointed on February 4, 2019, becoming the first female rector since the creation of the polytechnic in 1979.

Upon her resumption in March last year, the rector started battling challenges from the host community, staff unions and the Students Union Government.

While recounting her experience, the rector stated: “At inception of duty, I met a polytechnic community that was at daggers drawn with the management. Various trade unions on campus were at war. In fact the tension and fracas were so palpable that it was difficult to do anything meaningfully positive.”

She recalled that there were bottled-up anger arising from arrears of promotion and absence of welfare packages, which had stagnated developmental projects in the institution. There was also the loss of accreditation status for over 60 courses, even as the academic calendar was endlessly disrupted.

The rector also informed that examination and lecture halls for students were grossly inadequate, even as the entire environment was undignified. Another challenge, the rector said, was the exploitation of students by some staff.

Nwafulugo said her management team initiated a peace plan to reconcile the warring factions, and broker peace between the host community and the institution. She expressed joy that peace has returned to the polytechnic, and a cordial relationship was fostered between the host community and the polytechnic.

Recently, the rector led the former National President of Nigeria Society of Engineers, Adekunle Mokuola, the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Dr Tessy Okoli and a host of other dignitaries on a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Oko community, Igwe Laz Ekwueme.

In confirmation of the harmonious relationship with the institution, Igwe Ekwueme said the new rector came as an emissary of peace, noting that early signs have revealed the progress already recorded within her short term in office.

Dr Nwafulugo explained that her administration engaged the four unions on campus on round table discussions to chart a peace deal and promote industrial harmony. These unions include the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals and Research Institutions (SSAUTHRIA). She said several issues were resolved, with all unions now enjoying a great working relationship with the management.

The rector said a new method of writing examination had been introduced to guarantee credibility of the exercise and enhance creditable delivery of results. Her administration also procured more seats to allow proper spacing of students in examination hall to reduce avert examinations malpractices.

The rector was also praised for addressing the accreditation and reaccreditation of about 62 expired programmes being offered in the polytechnic by hosting about 166 resource persons in August 2019 from different part of the country. The step, aside saving the institution from collapse, has restored the confidence of students and their parents in the programmes offered in the institution.

The rector, it was gathered, also established the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Bio-Renewable Energy. She assured that there some other new departments would soon be established.

One of the academic staff of the institution, who pleaded anonymity stated: “Today, the Federal Polytechnic Oko is on the verge of affiliating with Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 12 programmes. Just last week, a crack team of professors and PhD holders were here to inspect those departments slated for the affiliation. When the exercise is concluded, the institution will now award B.Tech in those 12 programmes and further create opportunities for the academic staff to do better and strengthen academic excellence. The affiliation will not affect the existing original Diploma programmes, including programmes in Library Science, Office Technology and Management, Art Design, Accountancy, Business Administration and Management, Banking and Finance, Public Administration, Mass communication, Computer Science, Statistics, Electrical Electronics Engineering and Computer Engineering.”

The rector also explained that the institution was working on ways to expand its internally generated revenue.

“The proceeds of such endeavour would be used for landscaping and beautification of the environment to give the institution the befitting look of a modern campus.

“We are also strengthening some production centres such as Food Technology, Printing Technology, Fashion Design and Entrepreneurship Centre to increase our revenue base to complement allocation,” she stated.

The institution is also wearing a new look, with several ongoing projects. Some of the projects sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) include the School of Agriculture Engineering Technology Complex, the Renewable Energy Complex, School of General Studies, the Information and Communication Technology Complex and the Multi-purpose Lecture Theatre.

The rector explained that renovation works and furnishing have been ongoing in various offices and departments on the three campuses at Oko, Ufuma and Atani.

She expressed joy that the institution now has a vibrant workforce, with the promotion of over 600 staff recently. Among those promoted were 23 staffers elevated to Chief Lecturers. Some others were promoted to rank of deputy registrar after over eight years of stagnation, she said.

“We will produce students that are tall in morals, integrity and aspirations, focused and positively compassed to be one up among their peers. We shall not disappoint the parents and guardians who have spent their energy and resources to have their children and wards pass through the four walls of this Institution,” she pledged.

She solicited the continued support and cooperation of the staff and students so that the institution could become the envy of other polytechnics in the country.