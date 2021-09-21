By Sunday Ani

The over one month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has been suspended.

Its chapter chairman, Samuel Igbokwe, said the union held its congress last week and that issues that led to the strike were resolved at the 11th Governing Council meeting held in Abuja.

He said after deliberating on the remote causes of the strike, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), was reached and signed between the polytechnic’s governing council and the union. He said details were conveyed to ASUP congress by the union’s chairman.

He said the union commended the council for its responsive intervention and promised to work for the good of the polytechnic.

It also frowned at the unwarranted attacks on its chairman of the polytechnic council, Mallam Kale Kawu, barely two months after the council’s inauguration and passed a vote of confidence on him.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.