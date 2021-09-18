By Sunday Ani

The over one month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Oko chapter, has been suspended.

The chapter chairman, Sir Samuel Igbokwe, made this known after the Union held its congress last week.

The issues that led to the strike were resolved at the 11th Governing Council meeting held on September 8, in Abuja.

After deliberating on the remote causes of the strike, a Memorandum of Understanding was reached and signed between the Polytechnic’s Governing Council and the Union; details of which was conveyed to the ASUP Congress by the union’s chairman.

The ASUP team, led by its chapter chairman, Sir Igbokwe and the Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Obioha, JP, commended the Council for her responsive intervention. The Union promised to work for the good of the Polytechnic, even as it expressed satisfaction with the purposefulness of the Council so far.

However, the Council frowned at the unwarranted attacks on its chairman, Mallam Kale Kawu, barely two months after the Council’s inauguration and passed a vote of confidence on him.

On his part, Mallam Kawu assured that the Council was eager to provide effective management, equality and diversity in the Polytechnic. “The body shall protect institutional reputations, by assuring that regulations, policies and procedures are strictly adhered to,” he said.

