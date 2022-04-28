No fewer than 107 Senior Officers of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State have commenced an intensive training on Information and Communication Technology organised by the Governing Council and Management of the institution.

The training covered computer appreciation such as Desktop and file management, Introduction to Microsoft, Power Point presentation, Printing Technology, Microsoft Excel, Data Management amongst others.

The four-day exercise was specifically designed for Deputy Registrars (DR) and Principal Assistant Registrar’s (PAR) of the polytechnic to retool their competencies in ICT and enhance their work output.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Governing Council and initiator of the training, Mallam Kale Kawu expressed satisfaction at the level of participation of the categories of officers slated for the exercise. He assured that more staff would be enrolled in subsequent batches.

Kawu pointed out the need for continuous training and retraining of staff especially in ICT, noting that the whole world was tilting towards Information Communication Technology. He said the Federal Polytechnic Oko would continue to take the lead in digital learning, hence the need for all staff to acquire requisite ICT skills.

“I am happy that the exercise has commenced in ernest and that officers concerned are responding. This and many more are part of the Council’s efforts to reposition the Institution for the 21st century.

“Every Deputy Registrar should have certain level of knowledge of use of the computer. As Heads of various units, there are some confidential documents they need to type by themselves to reduce leakages of information and sometimes speed up service delivery. So it’s a good development.

“I also commend the management of the Polytechnic led by the Rector, Engr Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo for taking the giant strides of sustaining a high class ICT centre and skilled staff that are conducting this training, ” Kawu said.

In her remarks, the Rector, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, said that other categories of staff would join soon, promising to provide conducive atmosphere for more professional training.

She said the training would be considered in promotions and duty post appointments, noting that certificate would be issued to participants on completion of the training exercise.

Nwafulugo said her administration also provided opportunities for various trainings both internationally and locally for many staff through Tetfund sponsorship.

She noted that ” it is only by regular acquisition of knowledge, training and re-retraining especially in modern technology that the institution would grow. I will make sure I combine this with my desperate push for staff and students welfare.

Nwafulugo, who is also the first female Rector of the Polytechnic, promised to continue to encourage cross fertilization of ideas while thanking the Council for their support.