Over 100 staff of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State are participating in ongoing training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), being conducted by ICT giants, Tenece Professional Services Limited.

The five-day training which is sponsored by TETFund

Addressing participants during the opening ceremony, Director of TETFund at the institution, Dr. Chioma Awuzie explained that the international computer driven licensing training is an ICT support intervention by TETFund aimed at building the capacity of teaching and non teaching staff to be abreast with modern technology in teaching and learning.

She said stage one of the training was on web upgrade while the second stage is geared towards improving the ICT skills of the participants, assuring that all participants will be issued with an internationally recognised certificate

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, an engineer, appreciated TETFund for their commitment in ensuring quality education in the country. She described the Federal Polytechnic, Oko as one of the beneficiaries of the Federal government interventions through TETFund.