Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First female Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, has warned the newly matriculated students of the polytechnic against cultism, indecent dressing, and other social vices.

She said that the polytechnic has zero-tolerance for social crimes and would be quick to deal decisively with anyone caught violating the rules and regulations guiding everybody’s operation in the institution.

Nwafulugo handed down the warning to the new students during the 36th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic. She made it clear that the polytechnic would not tolerate any act that would tarnish its hard-earned image as it took a lot to build the reputation it enjoys today.

“Here is not a place to join cult groups or get entangled with other nefarious activities; the polytechnic has zero-tolerance for cultism.

“It is not a place to cheat during examinations or exhibit evil acts, if you are caught in exams malpractice, you will be expelled from the institution”, she warned.

The Rector further warned that the institution would not tolerate indecent dressing, stealing and fighting; adding that respect for constituted authoring must be adhered to by all.