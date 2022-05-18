From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A veteran politicians, Otuekong Inibehe Okori, has joined the file aspirants fighting for the Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying his aspiration is hinged on going to make good laws for the smooth running of the country.

Okori, who stated this on Wednesday while interacting with members of the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom state Council, said only good laws would promote good governance and peaceful coexistence, adding that anything contrary can only breeds disunity.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Okori recently who recently returned to the PDP after he had left to sojourn some other political parties including APC but he said having returned to the party he would also ensure that his senatorial district and Akwa Ibom State in general is well empowered.

“The primary responsibility of a lawmaker is the make laws for the country. For things to go well in the country, there must be good laws in place.

“My aspiration to contest is borne our of the need to make laws for the smooth running and good governance of our country Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State in particular.

“I will also ensure that our people are empowered and not discriminated against in terms of employment and appointments”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He described the press as a critical segement in the Nigeria democratic process, adding that members of the press have put their lives on the line since the political evolution of Nigeria

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said ” In Akwa Ibom, i think we have gotten the best of the press. The press has done very well in Nigeria and the World. Look at what is happening in Ukraine, the journalists have put their lives on the line.

“My mission tonight is to inform you that I am running for the office of the Senate of the federal republic of Nigeria, representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district. Most of you who are familiar with me know that this is not a new terrain.

“You will recalled that in 2014, i was in this mission, where I contested against the former governor of the State, iam sure most of you are in the picture.

“Today, I’m coming for consultation, just to inform you that iam running for that office. I have consulted all the ten local government that make up the senatorial district” he said.