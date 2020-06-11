Fred Itua, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Linus Okorie, has faulted a petition credited to Senator Sam Egwu against the take off of a Federal College of Education, Isu, Onicha, in Ebonyi.

Okorie who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Constituency of Ebonyi State said the petition, which gave rise to another letter by the Senate Committee on Public Petitions asking the Federal Ministry of Education to stay action on activities relating to the takeoff the College, is unconstitutional.

Okorie said the committee’s action in sending the letter is an “overkill” being that it breached internal legislative procedures and protocol.

He added that the appropriate thing would have been for the committee to have reverted to the Senate with its concerns and request, which may then direct necessary action and that any such communication would have been under the purvey of the Senate Clerk.