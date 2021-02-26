The erstwhile Vice-captain of the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Dr. Meckson Innocent Okoro, has been returned un-opposed as new captain at the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 23rd February in Lagos.

Okoro who replaced Uwem Udoh whose tenure also expired at the AGM has promised to drive the club’s development agenda with his new team.

Dr. Anthony Oboh also became the new Vice captain after returning un-opposed in a process that was supervised by the chairman of the club, Abayomi Orenuga.

Okoro, in his inaugural address, assured the section of development in the new golfing year while pledging to serve without any reservation.

“The Eagle has just landed after ten years of strenuous struggle. I am honoured to be trusted with this leadership role and I believe that it is an opportunity to put together all that I have learned along with my team for the growth of the game that we all love so much,” he said.

He promised that ‘transparency and fairness’ would be his watchword in the running of the affairs of the subsection, “we’re going to serve you without any reservation and we will carry you along in all we do. Nothing will be hidden.”

Also witnessing the event was the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Ltd, Innocent Ike who also doubled as a member of the Ikoyi Club golf section.