chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corinthia Villa Hotel, Abuja, Chief Augustine Okoro and Chairman, De Chico Group, Chief Benson Madubuko, have described The Sun as a unique brand whose annual awards are recognition for hard work.

The duo would be honoured with The Sun Hospitality Personality and The Sun Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking separately when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, led Management teams to present letters announcing their selection for the awards, Okoro and Madubuko said The Sun awards are credible.

Hailing the newspaper as a strong brand, Okoro said though he was not in the habit of accepting awards as he prefers to operate under the radar, he could not resist The Sun honour due to the rigorous processes and procedures employed to select recipients.

Okoro said the recognition will spur him to work harder to create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

He said: “For me, I’m really not crazy about awards but The Sun award is different and I believe I merit this award. I’m not noisy. I like to operate under the radar, but this is one award I can’t neglect. I believe my work spoke for me and this is what The Sun award recognised.”

In his remark, Madubuko, who was visibly elated, said: “Today is one of the days dear to me. Today has formed part of the history in our life. We are happy extremely happy for this honour.

“We thank The Sun for recoganising our contributions to the socio-economic development of our country“

Earlier in his remarks, The Sun MD explained that the annual awards ceremony was instituted to recognise Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.

On why Okoro was chosen, he said: “We recognise your investments in the hospitality industry. We also appreciate your humble beginning and see you as a great inspiration to those in the commerce space.”

For Madubuko, he said: “You are an accomplished entrepreneur with massive business interest in the manufacturing and distributorship of a wide range of building materials, including aluminium profiles, stone coated roofing sheets and all types of ceiling cladding.

The other award winners are, apart from Okoro and Madubuko, are, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Governor of the Year), Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership) and Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, First Lady of Abia State (Most Supportive First Lady).

Others are, Dr. Adorable Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria (Banking Icon of the Decade), Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment and Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation (Public Service Icon) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year).

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement) and Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality).