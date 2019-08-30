George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Elders of Orlu Senatorial zone of Imo State under the aegis of Orlu Elders Council have called on Governor Emeka Ihedioha to probe and prosecute the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Chairman of the Council, Professor Francis Dike (SAN) stated this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, the group allegedly accused the former governor of leaving a legacy of Garnishee Orders and indescribable looting of the state treasury.

It lauded the state House of Assembly and Attorney General for taking steps towards adopting the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, describing it as capable of improving the course of criminal justice in the state.

They urged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to end his litigation against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, in the interest of the state.

The elders also called on Governor Ihedioha to reinstate Eze Cletus Ilomuanya as chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, in obedience to judicial pronouncements.

“For eight years, nowhere in Imo State did we see billboards of Client-Government of Imo State”, “Contractor Y”, “X Contractors.” Everything was done at shameless quotation of money by Okorocha and his family members, acting as alter ego of Imo State. Today, billboards are seen at construction sites. This government should be ready for probe when it leaves and that is why we ask for probe, prosecution and sentence if found guilty for Okorocha and his officials

“We are aware of thousands of Garnishee Orders bequeathed to this administration as legacy of the shameless past government. Let Rochas say to Imo State that there were no Garnishee Orders when he left government. Let him deny that his administration operated over 260 bank accounts which we know were conduit pipes for looting Imo State. Congratulations for arresting this by instituting the Treasury Single Account within 30 days

“We applaud the Attorney General and members of Imo State House of Assembly under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Chijioke for the domestication of the Criminal Justice Act and urge that it should be passed as a matter of urgency. We are of the firm belief that it will give more muscle to the Ministry of Justice to file Hon. AG’s Information against any and all persons not under immunity for criminal acts perpetrated in Imo State against Imo people and by extension those who aided and abetted and those who benefited, for receiving stolen property. This will sanitise our society and make those barefaced liars think.

“We take this opportunity to applaud our great son, Hope Uzodimma, for the indefatigable work done in APC and say that it is time to sheath the sword and accept Olive branch so that Imo State, which now ranks between 32 and 34 in development in Nigeria can assume her pride of place in Nigeria.”

Deputy Governor commended the elders for rising to the challenge by speaking out on issues concerning the state.