From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has alleged that his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, administered the state for years from a ‘bush bar’ with citizens unable to tell the exact location to meet the governor.

Uzodimma who stated this while speaking at the Imo stakeholders meeting held in Owerri on Saturday said any government that operates from a bush bar depicts unreliability and dubiousness.

“A government that transacts business in bush bars and different street corners only cuts the image of a makeshift, dubious and unreliable government. Sadly that was the lot of Imo people from 2011 to 2019. Little wonder then that our people woke up recently to discover that indeed they had been duped; that almost all their patrimony had been taken away from them by a government that was ab-initio rested on Adhoc foundations,” Uzodimma said.

He said the difference between the Okorocha era and his government was “as night and day” as he had rehabilitated the Government House and repositioned into a reassuring complex where the government and the governed could meet.

“Unlike in the past when people did not know any particular office where they could meet with their governor, today Imo people come to Pentagon, the governor’s office, to meet with me as their governor day-in day-out. This may sound little or insignificant, but it matters quite a lot because it says everything about the image, transparency and even sincerity of a government. Today the narrative has changed. Of course the credit goes to our administration that vowed from day one to restore credibility and dignity in governance as opposed to impunity, lawlessness and tyranny.”