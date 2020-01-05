George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Immediate past governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his erstwhile political foe, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, ex-governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election, have formed a new political alliance as a counter force against the incumbent governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

This was just as different committees were set up while Okorocha announced that about N20 million would be set aside for mobilization and meetings at community levels by the various committees.

The new political alliance between the two was forged at the meeting hosted by Okorocha at his country home, Urashi Resort, Ogboko in Ideato South on Thursday, ostensibly to shore up their sagging political fortune and as a counter force to Governor Emeka Ihedioha and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Sunday Sun reliably gathered that the meeting was attended by 10 persons drawn from Okorocha’s faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC); 10 persons from the Ararume faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and another 10 persons drawn from the Uche Nwosu Action Alliance (AA) party.

Okorocha, who addressed the gathering, announced the formation of a coalition, which he said would be a rallying platform in anticipation of the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgment and subsequent political engagements for 2023.

The ex-governor had disclosed that his son-in-law had always been APC at heart but had used the AA platform to contest for the governorship election after he was denied the APC ticket by the party even when he had won the party’s governorship primaries.