Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Chuks Ololo, has predicted that the new alliance between former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Ifeanyi Araraume and the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) Uche Nwosu with the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, will solidify APC In the state.

Ololo, who dropped his governorship ambition when Governor Uzodinma won the ticket during the primary election of the party, has also assured that their coming together will lend more credence to the party.

Although Araraume is yet to renounce his membership of the APGA, it has been alleged that the former APGA aspirant for governor is waiting for the right time to unite with Okorocha and Nwosu, who has already declared unofficially for the APC after his loss at the Supreme Court.

Ololo, who said he fully supports the administration of Uzodinma, noted that this is the right time for all in opposition and all those who felt aggrieved during the last election, to close ranks and support the candidate declared winner by the Supreme Court.

Following antecedents of cases judged by the apex court, Ololo said it would be difficult for the Supreme Court to reverse itself, insisting that the court’s decision is final and should be accepted in good faith by all the parties involved in the matter.

“I know that their effort to approach the Supreme Court is an effort in futility,” he stated. “The Supreme Court has given its judgement and it’s final. I have thrown my weight behind the party after my loss to the candidate who is now the governor. Let all of us do that so that the state can move on. If I can support Hope as a candidate, why can’t I do same now as he’s a governor?”

He continued that “Okorocha, Araraume and Nwosu forming an alliance, I think that is the best thing that has ever happened to this party. If they had disagreed initially and are now coming together it shows how peaceful the party would be.”