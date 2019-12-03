Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has taken a swipe at the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over what he called eight-year “shameful legacy” in the state.

In a statement by Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ihedioha said for the level of stench of his maladministration, Okorocha should be in hiding, never to be seen or heard.

Ihedioha was apparently reacting Okorocha claim in a recent statement that Emeka Ihedioha is governing Imo with a “stolen mandate.”

According to Ihedioha: “This only goes to prove that Okorocha is still terribly traumatised by the resounding electoral loss on March 9, 2019. Withdrawal syndrome can be devastating especially for people with megalomaniac tendencies like Okorocha.

“Okorocha cannot live down the fact that Imolites rejected him and his lick spittle in-law. He wanted a third term by proxy but Imo people rejected him totally.

“The election tribunal also threw out his petition, so did the appellate court yet the former governor is deluded, claiming victory about an election long concluded.

“Chief Okorocha for the level of stench of his maladministration, really should be in hiding, never to be seen or heard.

“How can he talk about pension in Imo when he paid only three times in eight years. There is no doubt that the indictment on his questionable pensions administration has worsened his insomnia.

“Again, Okorocha’s failed attempt to discredit an event that has continued to receive applause by the entire Igbo and Nigerians, as evidenced by the caliber of people that graced the 2019, 40th Anniversary of the Ahajioku lecture last Saturday, further reminds us of an earlier claim by him that he prefers to be at loggerheads with his Igbo brethren. But the true reason for that is that he cannot stand intellectual rigour.”