From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has blamed secessionist agitations on injustice, lack of equity and segregation of Nigerians by the political leaders.

Senator Okorocha who spoke in Abuja as a panelist at the second quarterly public lecture series organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps, also argued that the British colonialists kept Nigeria together largely because of their business arrangement and interest.

He further maintained that apart from the problem created by amalgamation, political parties which have been formed along ethnic lines, have equally been the bane of Nigeria unity.

He strongly argued that for unity to prevail in Nigeria, the issue of stomach Infrastructure, equity in the sharing of resources among other things must be considered.

“Our nation is going through a very difficult moment and a big threat. Democracy of this nation, threat as to our corporate existence as a nation. Despite different administrations why are we still where we are and what can we do and these are my suggestions.

“My question is, has any President come with the intention to destroy Nigeria? Secondly, why are the policies not working? Why are we still not making progress as a nation as we ought to make?

“Our amalgamation without the people coming together to discuss and how they can respect each other have been a major issue and secondly, we were not able to create a myth. So we need more of a myth than what we call reality.

“We need to create a myth that can make us feel together as one indivisible people, but not that this myth is not created and political parties tend to divide us.

“What we must do as a people is to address the issue of injustice as a nation, starting from the stomach injustice which we call hunger. For instance, I don’t have any enemy from the North or South West. The biggest political problem I have recently is from the South East, from my State and it must be addressed. Every maltreatment almost comes from there.

“The injustice of stomach and other injustices must be addressed too. Number two, every leader that emerges in this country must treat Nigeria as a family, he must never show segregation of any kind. If you know an Igboman, he is not asking for anything, but provision of a level playing ground. Do you know that if today people are doing what Ganduje did in Kano, giving Igbo people appointments, if every other Governor does that it shows a sign of love beyond area of tribe and religion, you will be uniting this country,” he said.

Speaking further, the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said: “If we address the issue of hunger, address the issue of injustice, Nigeria will fly and command other nations.”

Other panelists like the Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, blamed lack of Nigeria unity on political leaders who derive joy in procuring duo citizenship for themselves and their children, noting that they are usually ready to leave the country at any slightest crisis.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the APC Press Corps, Jide Orintunsin, announced that the event and the topic are predicated on the need for unity in the country.

“Of recent, the country has been experiencing some worrisome developments that threatened the unity and the foundation of this great nation. Hence the topic of today’s Lecture: “Sustaining a United and Indivisible Nigeria: A Myth or Reality.

“To do justice to this topic, the APC Press Corps settled for a man of impeccable political antecedents and an active participant in the Nigerian project.

“Our choice of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as Guest Speaker was informed by his cosmopolitan and Pan-Nigerian dispositions.

“As democrats, we believe in the plurality of voices and this is why aside the Guest Speaker, we have impanelled eminent Nigerians to discuss the paper and proffer lasting solutions that will further unite the people of this great country, especially at this critical point of our national life.

“It us on record that the nationalistic role of the Nigerian Press has continued to strengthen and sustain the unity of this country. We as media practitioners have resolved to continue to promote issues and values that unite us as a people of one Nation and one destiny,” he noted.

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, who represented the chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, had warned that nothing should be compared with the unity of the country.

“Those clamouring for war should understand that war is not the type Nigerians watch in Movie Magic. I want to tell you that the Caretaker Committee Chairman has tremendous respect for you. Governor Buni is not the chairman of party per se but the Committee. He has done so much to reposition the party.

“Let me say that Internet will cause the third world war, because the kind of news stories, mostly unverified you chin out on the social media where you manipulate and superimpose

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.