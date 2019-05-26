Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the last election in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, of working against him.

Okorocha pleaded with Uzodinma to pursue his ministerial appointment with decency and leave him alone.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, accused Uzodinma of invading the social media with insults on Governor Okorocha.

“Interestingly enough, the kind of courage and boldness Chief Uzodinma displayed or exercised in all his media outings against Governor Okorocha only showed that he has no shame. And he could do worst things if he has the opportunity.

“Uzodinma contested the governorship election in the state with the ticket of APC and he could not win in his own Oru East Local Government.

“He could not win in any of the 27 local government areas in the state and never came second or third in all the local government areas, but only came fourth and he has the audacity to grant interviews and talk balderdash.

“He has only confirmed that he was only used as a tool to destroy Imo APC. And they have promised him ministerial appointment and that is the reason behind his current media campaigns and to be listened to, he has to be insulting Governor Okorocha.

“Uzodinma and Co told the world that governor Okorocha had finished politically, that they were the ones holding the ace of APC in the state. And today, Nigerians have seen or known who holds the franchise of APC in Imo and in the South East.

“At least, the outcome of the 2019 election spoke volume. It showed that, like Governor Okorocha had said, Uzodinma didn’t contest the 2019 governorship election in the state to win. He only came to be a tool in the hands of those who wanted to kill APC in Imo and South East in general for reasons best known to them.

“The 2019 poll also showed that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is loved by Imo people to a large extent and he was the most popular governorship candidate.

“He won the 2019 election with the real votes of Imo people, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decided to announce someone with fictitious figures as winner.

“Uzodinma could not produce even one House of Assembly member. But, Nwosu produced about 11 House of Assembly members, two Federal House of Representatives members and one senator for Okigwe zone on the platform of Action Alliance (AA). And all those who won election on the tickets of APC are all Governor Okorocha’s men.

“The truth is that falsehood does not endure. But truth endures. Even at the moment, only Governor Okorocha has the capacity to rebuild APC in Imo and in the South East generally with the support of the AA chieftains led by Nwosu.

“In case men like Uzodinma do not know, Governor Okorocha will outlive them, outlive their mischievous politics and their gang up. In their effort to destroy Okorocha’s politics, they messed up the entire state with their collaborators.”

“Uzodinma should pursue his Ministerial appointment with decency and leave Governor Okorocha alone. Mischief does not pay at all.”