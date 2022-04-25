From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator representing lmo West, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to institute a panel of inquiry to avert a future occurrence.

Okorocha, in a statement, by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the explosion as worrisome and disheartening even as he expressed regrets that his zone, Orlu, has been in the news for quite some time for the wrong reasons.

Okorocha said: “For sometime now, Orlu zone has been in the news for the wrong reasons, the ugly and disturbing stories of killings or deaths in the zone have become unbearable.”

He prayed that God would console the families affected and give the souls of all those who died, eternal rest.

Meanwhile, Okorocha described the death of Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, as a great loss to the nation.

He described him as one of the monarchs, who had added tremendous value and attracted remarkable respect, to the traditional institution in the country.

He also said the late Alafin had contributed immensely to the peace and unity of the nation. And noted that the nation would regrettably miss his peaceful dispositions.

The former Imo State governor while extending his condolences to the family of the late traditional ruler, the government and people of Oyo State, prayed that God would grant them spiritual and physical strength to bear the Alafin’s death.