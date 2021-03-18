From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the judgement at an Abuja Federal High affirming Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Imo North Senatorial by-election, former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West) has joined other well-wishers in congratulating Senator Araraume on his victory.

Senator Okorocha in a statement by his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, also noted that with Araraume in the Senate, lmo State would now have two APC senators out of the three senators from the state at the National Assembly, describing it as a wonderful development.

Senator Araraume, he added, having served in the Senate for two terms before now, would now be expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear and for the good of the people of Imo North Senatorial District in particular, and ‘Imo people and Nigerians in general.’

Senator Okorocha also commended the APC members in Imo North Senatorial District, who he said have worked hard to ensure that the party won the election. He equally commended the Chairman of APC in the state, Mr Daniel Nwafor, and members of his executive committee for their support for Senator Araraume.

He urged Senator Araraume to carry everybody in his senatorial district along, not minding the political parties or political camps to which they all belong, just as he commended the judiciary for proving that it remains the last hope of the common man.