Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Despite the arrest order on immediate past governor of Imo State, senator Rochas Okorocha by the state government, heavy security has been fortified on the residence of the former governor.

When our correspondent visited the Spibat residence of Okorocha yesterday at Amakohia, join security of the police and soldiers were seen manning the entrance.

Meanwhile, Okorocha has described the arrest order on him as an open invitation to anarchy or fracas, adding that people will always come out to defend him when such scene arises.

He also maintained that It is insensitivity and uncalled for on the side of the government in the State to issue such arrest Order .

According to Okorocha in a statement he issued through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, “the Order only adds to their continued disrespect for the former governor, which is a very bad precedent.

“After May 29, 2019, Owelle Okorocha relocated to Abuja. He was in Abuja when the recovery committee members slapped the daughter, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, invaded and looted the shops of the wife, Nneoma and that of the daughter too. And just the previous week, Onyeaguocha invaded the private Guest House of the former governor.

“The government had written petitions to EFCC and ICPC, and these agencies have begun investigations, yet they do not want these bodies to do their work which also arose from their petitions.

“Onyeaguocha has repeatedly said that Chief Ihedioha does not have the capacity to govern the State and he has taken over the day to day running of the government. That is why he could give such an irresponsible Order against a former governor of the State” Okorocha stated.

He continued “The same Thursday, Onyeaguocha led thugs to Sam Mbakwe airport and said they were waiting for the former governor. This is the first government in the history of the State that is fanning the ember of anarchy.

“They were rattled the day Okorocha came into the State for the first time after May 29, 2019 and he was received by a mammoth crowd. It then occurred to them that their blackmail and lies have not affected the love of Imo people for their beloved former governor. That is the reason for all these insensitive actions.

“Again, the PDP never won the 2019 governorship election. They have that issue to Contend with. The governor had half of his bloated votes from the three LGAs in Mbaise where he comes from and in a State with twenty-seven Local Governments. So, they have that fear of the unknown. And due largely to this fear of the unknown they decided to resort to self-help.

“Before his inauguration as Governor, Chief Ihedioha said he would step on Okorocha’s toes and he has been doing that, throwing caution to the wind. And forgetting too that when you step on one’s toes unjustly your own could peel.

“Okorocha was governor for eight years, and for the eight years, he never harassed any Imo man or woman. He built guest houses for all his predecessors. He never quarreled with any of them. But the government in Imo now is tyrannical.

“Okorocha ran pro-people government but Ihedioha is running pro-elite and pro-godfather government. That is why he has been spending billions sponsoring pocket of protests and publications by PDP elders who always claim to be Imo elders. His government is floating because of its elite posture.

“Nigerians should watch the PDP government in Imo closely. It is wicked and tyrannical. Imo people have begun to have the kind of experiences they have never had since the creation of the State in 1976. It is just a government of intimidation and harassment.

“Okorocha will be in Imo whenever he deems it necessary to come, especially when he had transformed the State as governor and left it better than he met it. And had invested heavily in the State long before his governorship with his wife and children also having their businesses relocated to Owerri because they believe strongly in the State. Nigerians of good tidings should disregard the arrest order. It became void on arrival. Okorocha said.

Meanwhile, governor Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the former governor’s remark that he is a tyrant.

Ihedioha reacting through his Senior Special Adviser on media, Steve Osuji hit back at Okorocha, describing him as a nuisance who do not have respect for the law.

“When he was in government did anybody disrespect him or cause breach of peace of the state, why then is he inciting the public, he is a nuisance and has no respect for the law,” Ihedioha said.