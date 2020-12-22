From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has denied campaigning early for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu contrary to some media report.

In a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, he claimed that his detractors were behind the speculations.

Okorocha was alleged to have made the remark at the empowerment programme of one of the House of Representative member from the state, Ugonna Ozuruigbo.

“Okorocha would not have begun to campaign for Nwosu at such an event by one of the strongest members of his political family.

“At the programme in question, Okorocha had highly commended Ozuruigbo and also added that all the members of the House of Representatives who are members of his political family have been doing exceptionally well and added that if Ugumba Nwosu had become governor in 2019, he would have also done very well to the delight of Imo people and to all and sundry.

“Those who are still cowed by Okorochas’s monumental achievements as governor, and who have been finding it difficult to cope with the burden of governance, and who also think that the only way they can measure up or level up is by either destroying some of Okorocha’s signature projects or by blackmailing him, injected virus into that innocent comment to achieve their petty goal.

“Having been denied his obvious victory in the 2019 governorship election, Nwosu had since, moved on with his life. Okorocha had also kept that incident behind him.

“Against the backdrop of all these, there was no reason for Okorocha to begin to campaign for Nwosu, who has not told anybody that he is interested in the Imo guber again,” Okorocha stated.