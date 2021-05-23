From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has exonerated the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who was recently accused by governor Hope Uzodinma of inducing IPOB with the sum of N500 million during his tenure.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful in a statement pointed out that both leaders can not bankroll the activities of the group.

The statement reads in part:

‘We, therefore, wish to clarify that we never received any financial payment, donation or gift from Okorocha, we have nothing to do with traitors like Okorocha and Uzodinma.

‘The truth remains that both Okorocha and Uzodinma cannot bankroll IPOB. Frankly speaking they do not have the financial clout to bankroll the largest mass movement in the world.

‘We don’t need their stolen, ill gotten, blood-stained money. They better fight their battle and leave IPOB out of their mess. Non of them is good enough to receive our attention,’ Powerful claimed.

Powerful further accused both men of conniving with the late Ibrahim Attahiru, when he was he was the GOC 82 Division Enugu, and other Fulani oppressors to kill Igbo people.

‘They imprisoned and tortured our youths, mothers, fathers and other agitators to please their slavemasters. Other politicians that may have sabotaged IPOB and ESN may be forgiven, but Okorocha, Hope Uzodinma, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will never be forgiven. They must pay for their sins sooner or later,’ Powerful stated.