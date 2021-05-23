From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has exonerated former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, from the accusation that he gave the group N500 million.

Governor Hope Uzodimma recently alleged that the former governor induced the group with the amount during his tenure.

However, Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said both lUzodimma and Okorocha lacked the financial capacity to finance the group.

“We, therefore, wish to clarify that we never received any financial payment, donation or gift from Okorocha, we have nothing to do with traitors like Okorocha and Uzodimma. The truth remains that both Okorocha and Uzodima cannot bankroll IPOB.

“Frankly speaking, they do not have the financial clout to bankroll the largest mass movement in the world. We don’t need their stolen, ill gotten, blood-stained money. They better fight their battles and leave IPOB out of their mess. None of them is good enough to receive our attention,” Powerful said.

Powerful further accused both men of conniving with the late Ibrahim Attahiru, when he was GOC 82 Division Enugu, and other Fulani oppressors to kill Igbo.

“Other politicians that may have sabotaged IPOB and Eastern Security Network may be forgiven, but Okorocha, Uzodimma, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will never be forgiven. They must pay for their sins sooner or later,” Powerful said.