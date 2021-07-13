From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) may have given up on reconciliation with Okorocha in its process to mend fences with him over the running battle between him and the State governor, Hope Uzodimma controlled structure of APC.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, State chairman of the party,Marcellinus Nlemigbo disclosed that all efforts have been made to please Okorocha to come to terms with the party and embrace peace but the former governor according to the chairman has been making impossible demands such as insisting that Daniel Nwafor should be leading the executives of the party in the State as well as himself controlling the structure of the party.

However,Nlemigbo has insisted that he calls the shots for now, just as he has extended hands of fellowship to Nwafor, urging him to feel free to contest the chairmanship seat of the party during the congress of the party if he desires.

He said “What Okorocha is demanding is almost impossible, we have sent him text for him to come but he wants the structure to be handed over to him and he is still claiming that Nwafor is still the party chairman in the State.

” I’m the party chairman and Hope Uzodimma is the leader of the party here, if Nwafor wants to run for the chairmanship seat ,let him buy the form.”

Answering if he would be running for the same position, Nlemigbo said “we’re still meeting,if given opportunity I will run but there are other things I can do for the State, I can serve in any capacity.” Nlemigbo said.

Meanwhile, Nlemigbo has announced the extension of the registration of members of the party for two weeks,he has equally appealed to members to avail themselves of the opportunity to be a member of the party.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.