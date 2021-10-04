From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has expressed deep concern over the escalating spate of killing of Nigerians by terrorists, gunmen, bandits and other violent criminals.

The APC senator representing Imo West urged Nigerians to pray and support the efforts of the Buhari administration to tackle insecurity, calling for dialogue in addressing all grievances.

The senator further observed that although people might have legitimate reasons to call for the disintegration of the country, the only way to actualise Nigeria’s collective dreams is to foster peace and unity.

The former governor, who spoke during an event to mark his 59 birthday anniversary, tagged “[email protected] 59: Peaceful Co-existence”, argued that it is not over yet with the country.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current security and economic challenges and bounce back.

‘My heart bleeds with the killing of countless Nigerians, the bloodbath in the country is worrisome, but it is not over with Nigeria yet, better days are ahead,’ Okorocha said.

‘I am dedicating the birthday to a united Nigeria, I beg you to pray and support Buhari’s administration to tackle insecurity and restore peace in Nigeria. I plead with the clergymen to use the pulpit to preach for the unity of Nigeria. I have enough reason to want the country to break, but this is time to work for the peace and unity of our dear country.

‘I pray for peace to reign among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, it is time to come together to defeat this evil, we must remain together as one indivisible nation to make progress,’ he appealed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in his remarks, lauded Okorocha’s philanthropic gestures, noting that he has attained significance through his free education programme for indigent Nigerians and Africans.

‘Significance comes to a man or woman when you take on an assignment that can shape the destinies of others; spending your own resources,’ the vice president said.

‘Not just by making one donation, but committing your whole life to the enterprise; that is how to attain significance. Okorocha, at the age of 37, started the Rochas Foundation, which now has 21 tuition-free schools across 12 states in Nigeria.

‘This include the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, which has children from 31 African countries, who are either orphans or underprivileged in some way, schooling in one of the best schools and boarding facilities I have ever seen; and all of these free of charge,’ Osinbajo noted.

The vice president spoke kindly of the senator’s wife, Nneoma, remarking that ‘she started the She Needs a Roof Project (SNAP) project, an acronym for a scheme that builds comfortable houses for poor women, especially widows and she has built scores of decent houses for them.

‘But what is even more remarkable is that the young Okorochas are following the excellent example of their father and mother. All are involved in consequential philanthropic activities,’ he said.

Dignitaries at the event were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, Kebbi State Governor, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ambassadors of North Korea, China and Israel, Ministers, Senators, among others.

