George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has finally handed over documents relating to the activities of his government to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

This came nine days after the formal swearing in and inauguration of Governor Ihedioha last May 29.

Presenting the handover notes at the cabinet office, yesterday, to the Secretary to State Government, Uche Onyeaguocha, the former principal secretary to the immediate past governor, Emeka Duru, said they had carried out the directives of Governor Ihedioha, who demanded the hand over notes from the last administration.

Onyeaguocha noted that the so-called hand over notes from the immediate past government headed by Owelle Okorocha was presented on June 6, as against the earlier claim by the same government that it had formally handed over to his successor.