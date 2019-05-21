Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, leased out some of the state-owned hospitals to religious bodies, and security agencies with Pastor Lazarus Muoka’s Lord Chosen being among the beneficiaries.

Muoka was given the abandoned Ohaji/Egbema General Hospital to manage for 25 years with a monthly payment of N100,000 to the state government.

Same applies to the Anglican diocese of Orlu, which got the Orlu General Hospital.

The 32 artillery brigade, Obinze was allowed to manage the Owerri West General Hospital, while the Ngor Okpala and Owerri North General Hospital were handed over to the Airforce and the Navy respectively.

The governor said the action was in line with his Public Private Partnership (PPP) economic policy of his administration to expand the scope of governance and make health affordable to residents of the state.