Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

To ensure a smooth transition to the next government in Imo State, members of the transition committee appointed by the Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, have paid a courtesy call on Governor Rochas Okorocha at the Government House, Owerri.

Chris Okewulonu who led the delegation on behalf of Ihedioha and his team, reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace and harmony in the state.

Okewulonu also enjoined both committee members to interface without any rancour or bitterness.

He explained that the overall essence of the committee was to among other things, ensure a smooth and successful handover of power in the state come May 29, adding that the entire Imo people expected nothing but positive results from them.

“In the course of our meeting, certain issues were looked at which are germane to us. These issues proved the fact that this opportunity should be used to bring about harmony and peace in Imo State.

“And we took that decision against the backdrop of what has happened in the past,” Okewulonu said.

“We felt that this opportunity given to us, we should be able to change the narrative; we should be able to use it to make Imo to be greater than it is today. We want to use this opportunity to make sure that there is peace, there is harmony in Imo State.

“So one overriding consideration that dominated our mind – the committee members – in the course of our deliberations – is that the peace and development of Imo State are the most important things for all of us. Moving forward, the overall and overriding interest of Imo people will continue to play in our minds.”

Also, in his speech, Governor Okorocha appreciated Ihedioha’s choice of committee members, stressing that he had no doubt that they would deliver expectedly in the overall interest and the good of the state.

While assuring a smooth transition, he also promised to provide a friendly and healthy atmosphere for the committee to operate and function while stating that his desire is to see the incoming governor succeed.

“The essence of transition is to make the incoming administration know the activities of the outgoing government so that miscreants and hoodlums or criminals would not take advantage of the gap. So you need these pieces of information as much as possible to make the in-coming government more grounded in taking decisions and seeing where there are leftovers,” Okorocha stated.

He added: “Of course I do know that when there is no proper handover, accounts could miss and some properties of government would miss in the process. That shouldn’t be the case because, at the end of it, Imo State would be the loser and not any individual.

“Government is a continuum, and when one stops, another takes over. This is a very important issue we must all know. Again, let me remind all of you seated here that you are all Imolites and the interest of Imo State far outweighs that of anybody. I wish all of you well. Make sure you succeed in this process of ransition,”Okorocha charged them.

Ihedioha’s team was later conducted around the Government House by the governor to appreciate the wonderful transformation of the State House.