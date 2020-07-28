George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A former senator who represented Imo North (Okigwe) senatorial zone, Athan Achonu, has urged the ex-governors of the State, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The senator made the call as he announced his intention to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the forthcoming Imo North Senate bye-election.

The ex-Senator, who stated this on Tuesday, while addressing the leadership of the APC, said that every citizen of the State, regardless of party, ought to support Governor Uzodinma for the good of the State.

‘All of us owe our governor the responsibility to support our governor for the overall good of the State irrespective of political party platforms. Therefore, I am calling on Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha, who are the immediate past governors of the State, to support the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma for the betterment of the people of Imo,’ he said.

‘I am here to announce my decision to go back to the Senate. There are just two persons from the zone who have experiences of the senate – myself and Ifeanyi Araraume; but Araraume will not go because he had been there for eight years and moreover he won’t do better.

‘The little time I spent in the 8th senate was marked with the developmental projects. it is very unfortunate we lost our senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu, but I have checked and discovered that I am the right person to go to the Senate,’ he said.