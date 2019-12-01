There might not be an end yet to the brewing cold war between governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and his predecessor, senator Rochas Okorocha over governance of the state.

While Ihedioha had accused Okorocha of running the state without a due process, the latter has also hit back on his successor claiming he is currently governing the state under a stolen mandate which he also said has been haunting him.

He also described the recent Ahiajoku lecture held in the state at the weekend to be a reunion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts.

Okorocha who reacted through a press statement by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo said that “What happened in Owerri on Saturday was not Ahiajoku Lecture but a get-together by the PDP bigwigs and they were assembled by governor Ihedioha to abuse the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the APC and the Party’s leadership at all levels” Okorocha said.

He continued “All those who attended the event including Fani Kayode, Chief Chidoka, Chief Peter Obi, Prof. M. Echeruo, Governor Udom Emmanueletal, are all PDP chieftains. So, it was the first get-together of the Party after the elections, in the South-East. And they did nothing else than to abuse Okorocha, APC and other leaders”.

Okorocha has also claimed his successor had done nothing since he assumed office beside running him down.

” Ihedioha has been on the seat as governor for Seven months now, from May to November, and within the period, he has never done any other thing other than to abuse Rochas Okorocha because he is cowed or intimidated by Okorocha’s existing achievements. He can’t cope and has no other option than to resort to abuses.

” The governor does not know what to do with the position. He has discovered that the post of governor is different from the position of Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives with keen interests in oversight functions and constituency projects. Hence, in Seven months, there is nothing to show that there is a new government in the State, only promises without fulfillment of any.

“He made too much noise about pension. He has only paid 3 months, August, September and October. He has made noise about roads and not even one pothole has been filled. The government only exists on whatsapp and facebook. Yahoo-Yahoo.com government. And Imo people are now asking him where is the money left behind by Okorocha? Where are the loans he has taken? Where are the federal allocations for both State and Local Governments? Where are the IGR Funds” Okorocha inquired .

According to the former governor, “PDP had governed the State for 12 years before Okorocha. Let Ihedioha and his government publish the achievements of the PDP government for the 12 years it governed the State, while we publish Okorocha’s achievements in eight years.

” We have thrown up this harmless challenge severally, yet, no action from them because they know the truth. The truth is that what Okorocha achieved in 8 years, the PDP government didn’t achieve one-tenth of it in 12 years. And the current government appears the worst because there is no sign of progress or any hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel” Okorocha claimed.

Okorocha also pointed out that Ihedioha should have availed himself of the opportunity of the Ahiajoku lecture to showcase his achievements rather turned the table against him.

” It is very disappointing that Ihedioha expended the opportunity he would have used to tell his fellow party members what he has been doing in the State for Seven months to abuse Okorocha and APC. Was Okorocha the topic of the Ahiajoku Lecture? Insulting Okorocha obviously was the only thing he could say to divert attention and also attract attention.

“Governor Ihedioha has shown that he does not have the capacity to govern the State. He is not on Seat to abuse Okorocha. He is there to work for Imo people. He spent about N6 billion to organize the PDP get-together called Ahiajoku Lecture, only to abuse Okorocha and in an edifice built by the same Okorocha.

Explaining why he renamed the Ahiajoku centre christened by another former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, he said ” The former governor changed the place and called it Imo Trade and Investment Centre because to him and to most Imo people, Ahiajoku had no spiritual and economic value. But Ihedioha came and went back to Ahiajoku.