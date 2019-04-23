Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The media war between Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha and former governor, Achike Udenwa, has escalated as the former hit hard on Udenwa, describing his administration as the worst in the history of the state.

Governor Okorocha said he initially ignored Udenwa’s attacks but decided to reply him because of his persistence in less than four weeks.

The governor, who replied Udenwa in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, described his predecessor in office as the worst governor to have ever governed the state.

“Chief Udenwa is adjudged the worst governor Imo state has had both military and civilian. He blew away the eight years he held sway as governor and should not blame anybody but himself.”

Okorocha, however, challenged Udenwa to publish his achievements if his claims were wrong.

“If he feels these claims are false, let him be patriotic enough to publish his achievements for the eightyears he was governor and let Okorocha publish his own achievements for also eight years; since it is now eight years versus eight years.

“In fact, he is envious of Okorocha because while he left no footprint behind, Okorocha is leaving behind enviable footprints.

“Let’s also narrow the debate down; from 1999 to 2019. When someone talks about Green and Green Initiatives, the administration of Chief Ohakim would come to mind. And, you talk about free education, urban renewal and so on, the Rescue Mission Government of governor Okorocha would come to mind, too. But, what would one mention today and the administration of Chief Udenwa would be remembered. Nothing! To say the least. It is as bad as that,” Okorocha stated.

He further accused Udenwa of not being able to nurture any young politician in the state to replace him.

“He was the kind of governor who valued gossip to a large extent. And, that was why he could not find any of the people who served in his administration for eight years qualified to succeed him. And, he never encouraged any of the fine politicians who worked for him, for eight years, to grow beyond the state. This is unlike Okorocha, who has given the younger politicians who served in his administration the opportunity to grow to the extent that some of them are, today, at the National Assembly and he wanted one of them to succeed him as governor.

“Let him state what he achieved in eight years as governor and let Okorocha do the same so that Nigerians can see who among the two is a disaster. They feel intimidated by Okorocha’s achievements and people like him want to hide under the glaring blunder INEC committed in the 2019 governorship election in the state, to talk down a governor that has raised the bar of governance in the state.

“Chief Udenwa should always consider the implications of his vituperations against governor Okorocha before coming up with them. That we chose not to respond to his first, second and third media attacks could not have given him the impression that we would continue to fold our hands and watch him do that for the fourth time, especially unprovoked,“ Okorocha