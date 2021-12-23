From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the Imo of today with worrisome issue of insecurity was not the same Imo his administration rescued in 2011.

Okorocha spoke at the burial service of Ezinne Jemaimah Adanweze Nwosu at St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre. Ezinne Nwosu was the mother of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

It should be recalled that before Okorocha’s governorship in 2011, militancy was the issue in the Oil Producing Areas of the State including Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta. Kidnapping was also on the increase.

But he faced the problems squarely ensuring peace was sustained in the State.

In his speech at the burial service, Okorocha appealed to the youths not to transfer or vent their anger over bad leadership in the State on the traditional rulers.

His words, “Six governors and other prominent Nigerians who had assured to be in Imo for the burial could not come again because of this ugly development of insecurity in the State. I am not particularly happy with these stories of killings. This is not the Imo State we used to know. The youths should be prepared to use their Voters Cards to vote out bad government”.

He Continued, “I share this moment of grief with Uche Nwosu. One day, we shall all bow before the Almighty God. Evil ones die, but the good people do not die because of the memories of the good things they have done”.

In his emotion laden speech with tears at the service, the Chief Mourner, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu said that God used Okorocha to make him whatever he is in life today, adding that without Okorocha and God using him, perhaps, there would not have been Ugwumba Nwosu you know today.

In attendance at the burial either in persons or through representatives aside Senator Okorocha are, His Excellency Dr. Okey Ikpeazu, Governor Abia State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Emire of Bauchi, D r. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, Chief Obi Cubana, and a host of other dignitaries too numerous to mention.