George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Special Adviser (Media) to ex-governor Rochas Okorocha, Ebere Nzewuji, has debunked the rumour the making the rounds in the state that his principal has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the mid morning of Thursday.

Nzewuji said that the rumour of the alleged arrest of Rochas Okorocha was sparked by his political opponents who have been fighting him even while he was in office.

“The rumour of the alleged arrest of the immediate governor, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, was sparked by his political opponents who have been fighting him even as the governor of the state. As I speak with you, I left his Excellency at the Rochas Foundation College where he has been teaching the students.”