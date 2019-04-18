Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed that six new state-owned universities would be established in no distant time.

They are universities of Science and Technology, Agriculture and Environmental Science, Marine, Creative Technology, Medical Sciences, and two faith-based varsities.

Okorocha disclosed the information in Abuja, on Thursday, when he led some government officials to the headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, to receive an operational license for the University of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

He said the universities were designed to provide specialized knowledge and skills in some critical areas that are useful to Nigeria socioeconomic development.

He was optimistic that the universities would provide a great opportunity for thousands of Imo children who are desirous of university education but could not secure admission due to a shortage of space in the existing universities.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, who presented the operational certificate to the governor, appreciated his desire to provide an educational opportunity for Imo people.

He cautioned the state against breach of rule and regulations and encouraged them to always approach NUC for professional guidance in order to avoid mistakes that might attract sanctions.

Adamu said the new addition made it 49 state-own universities in Nigeria.