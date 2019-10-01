Police in Owerri, yesterday, foiled an attempt by some people to cart away goods from a warehouse allegedly belonging to former Imo governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

It was learnt that some people had gone to evacuate property stocked in one of the warehouses of All-in-One, an upscale supermarket linked to the Okorochas, which was recently sealed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The warehouse is situated along Aba Road, Owerri.

Daily Sun gathered that police acting on a tip-off that two trailers had moved into the warehouse premises on Sunday night despatched a team, arrested 12 suspects and impounded unspecified number of trailers.

“Those inside the premises refused to open the gate, but the police team cordoned off the building till this morning (Monday), when it gained entry and the two trailers were impounded and 12 persons arrested.”

Spokesman of the police command, Mr. Ikokwu Orlando, said two articulated vehicles were impounded and taken to the Command headquarters.

The sealing of some property linked to the Okorochas and his cronies by the EFCC followed an interim assets forfeiture order from Federal High Court, Abuja.

The property, according to the EFCC, include Dews of Hope Hospital traced to former Principal Secretary to Okorocha; Market Square Super Market; All-in-One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

Other are East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorochaís daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16-block cum 96 flats and multi-billio naira eight bungalow estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.