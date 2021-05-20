Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said he desires to have every genuine All Progressive Congress (APC) member in the state registered, and identified post-powe.

Governor Uzodimma, who spoke at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers Government House, Owerri, yesterday, while receiving APC registration and revalidation appeal committee, said: “The management of self-aggrandisement, self-esteem, and inability to reason that yesterday is gone and today is a new vista is the major problem of most past leaders who still think they can carry over the powers they held yesterday.”

Addressing the committee, whose members said former governor Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Araraume complained they were barred from the recent registration and revalidation exercise, Governor Uzodimma said those who are complaining about the APC registration in the state are those who never cared to register.

The governor pointed out that he never delegated anybody to intervene or obstruct anyone from registration.

He said the monitoring committee assigned to the national registration team was mandated to make sure all APC members and non-members were registered.

He restated his resolve to “uphold the APC manifesto to change things for the better for Imo people in particular and Nigeria in general,” saying in doing so, he is “returning the power of APC to the people following the democratic process.”

Governor Uzodimma told the team, led by Farouk Aliyu that his interest is the growth of the party in Imo State and beyond and not necessarily the interest of an individual or groups.