Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has released N7.5 billion for renovation of all government-owned secondary and primary schools in the state, adding that his government has already rebuilt all the premier schools in Owerri and environs.

Governor Okorocha made the disclosure during the unveiling and distribution of new school bags for all the students and pupils in government- owned schools, on Tuesday, at the Heroes Square Owerri. He said the project of renovating the schools would commence immediately, and assured that they will be completed before May 29, 2019.

At the inception of his administration, the governor gave the students and pupils free sandals, desks, uniforms and bags. He, also, employed more than four thousand teachers and remodelled the premier schools in Owerri and environs, to enable the free education programme take off on a very solid foundation.

The governor said: “I’ve just come to dramatise our love for education. Education is our number one industry, and the best gift you can give to a child is education. And, today, we can see the free education has done well in Imo State. The programme can be adjudged successful from all indications. I’m grateful to all the teachers for keeping the flag of free education flying.

“You may recall that seven years ago, when I was elected your governor, my first pronouncement was that education must be free, so the children of the less privileged can go to school. I started with that by giving free education, and, also, gave stipends, uniforms, sandals, desks and chairs etc.”

“Today, as I exit in a very short time as your governor, I want to conclude with education. All those who have played very vital roles in keeping this light on, I salute and commend all of you. As I speak now, I want to announce that my parting gift to the people of Imo State, in the education sector, is the immediate release of N7.5 billion for the renovation of all the secondary and primary schools in Imo State.

“In addition, I’ll release N1million, immediately, for the children in each of the primary and secondary schools in the state for their pocket money. Every child in primary and secondary schools must also get the new bag already being distributed.