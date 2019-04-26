Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha has announced relocation of the state polytechnic to Ehime Mbano.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the relocation followed the establishment and siting of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the premises of the institution in Umuagwo, with campus at Aboh/Ngor Okpala.

The institution also has a campus at the site of Ahiara Polytechnic, Ahiara, and another campus at the site of the Imo State University of Medical Sciences, pending their recognition.

He said the Imo State Polytechnic campus, Orlu would be named Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic, Orlu with a campus at the site of Mbonu Ojike Polytechnic, Arondizuogu.

To ensure the smooth-take off of the new institutions, Okorocha also appointed eminent indigenes of the state as members of the institution’s governing councils.

For Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, he named Prof. Peter Akanwa and Rev. Fr. Wenceslaus Madu as vice chancellor and chairman, respectively.

Members are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Tertiary Education.

The Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones are also represented on the governing council by Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Eze Emmanuel Ibechia and Jerry Okoli.

The traditional institution is also represented by Eze I. Obiefule

For the Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic, Orlu, Prof. Aloysuis Onyek is rector while Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Ejiogu is chairman.

Members are Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Finance, Agriculture and Tertiary Education.

The Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones are represented in council by Chinyere Uwanwu, Emma Nwosu and Festus Anwiagu respectively.

The Imo State Polytechnic, Ehime Mbano has Dr. Kingley Ekechukwu as rector and Innocent Eke as chairman.

Members are Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Tertiary Education.

The Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones are represented by Mrs. Ego Ibeh, Joy Mbawuike and Alhaji Ozo, respectively.