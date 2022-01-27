Senator Rochas Okorocha has joined the 2023 presidential race under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha, who represents Imo-West at the National Assembly, said this in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker also said that he plans to address a World Press Conference on Jan. 31 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja to unfold his agenda on the race.

By the pronouncement, Okorocha has joined a host of other aspirants from the South East seeking to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Also yesterday, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki formally declared interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The former Kwara State governor, who posted on his official Facebook page, said: “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. “Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE!”